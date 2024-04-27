The Patriots focused on the offensive side of the ball when they made their first three picks in the 2024 NFL draft.

First, quarterback Drake Maye was selected with the third overall pick, then wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk was taken in the second round and finally, offensive lineman Caedan Wallace was picked in the third round.

While everyone gets to know the newest members of the Patriots, Wallace gave the best description of his game during a video conference with reporters, shortly after New England used the No. 68 pick to nab the Penn State tackle.

“I would just describe my game as physical and intelligent,” Wallace told reporters. “I’m a baller, and I can’t wait to bring that to the league. I am just excited to get out there and learn more about the game and just grind.”

Last season, Wallace started all 13 games at right tackle and allowed just one sack in 359 pass-blocking snaps. He played both center and guard as the Nittany Lions rushed for 246 yards and finished with 408 yards of offense in Penn State’s win over UMass and helped post 10 offensive plays of 20-plus years against Michigan State.

To put it simply, as he said — he’s a baller.

“To be honest, I am just a grinder. I love working. I love the game. I love figuring out new things about the game and how to improve my game,” Wallace said. “I am just locked in, I’ve been locked in, and this year everything came to fruition. I was able to tie everything together, learning these past few years.”

With his great attitude about his game, he should fit right in with David Andrews, Mike Onwenu and the rest of the offensive line when he arrives in New England.