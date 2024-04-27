The Patriots took care of their biggest need on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting UNC quarterback Drake Maye with the No. 3 pick.

New England entered Day 2 just looking to pick up the pieces.

It’s no secret that Eliot Wolf’s primary objective this draft cycle was to find a quarterback, wide receiver and left tackle, after all. He did just that, adding Washington wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk and Penn State offensive lineman Caedan Wallace on Friday.

The Patriots will now be able to fill in lesser needs, having already taken care of three pillar positions on the offense.

How do we feel, Patriots fans?