Skip Bayless Claims Tom Brady Has ‘Made Bill Belichick’ In New England

It’s a classic debate that means absolutely nothing: Who’s more responsible for the New England Patriots’ success this century, head coach Bill Belichick or quarterback Tom Brady?

Belichick and Brady have the type of coach-quarterback synergy that NFL franchises drool over, and choosing one member of the symbiotic relationship is unfair in that it inherently devalues the other guy’s contributions. But we, as sports fans, love throwing around hypothetical scenarios, and Belichick’s value versus Brady’s value is one of the most intriguing toss-ups going.

Skip Bayless, a huge Brady supporter, made his stance crystal clear Thursday on FS1’s “Undisputed,” claiming the Patriots QB “made” Belichick.

Maybe he’s right. Maybe he isn’t. The reality is Belichick and Brady, who have been working together since Brady was drafted in the sixth round in 2000, both have been instrumental in New England’s four Super Bowl titles.

And if the Patriots win their fifth Super Bowl next Sunday in Houston, it’ll be because the duo still is on the same page after all these years.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images