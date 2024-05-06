Patriots Rumors: New England Has Started Process For Next GM

The New England Patriots reportedly have started their search for the organization’s next head of football operations.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones on Monday afternoon reported the Patriots are moving forward with a search for their next top football executive. Jones said it’s unclear what the exact title will be but noted it’s believed the position will outrank all others in football operations, amounting to what’s typically known as a general manager.

The Patriots are set to fill their next general manager role after the organization mutually parted ways with Bill Belichick this offseason.

Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf operated as the team’s de facto general manager during the 2024 NFL Draft in late April. Wolf had final say over those draft and other personnel decisions this offseason. The Patriots re-signed multiple players to long-term contracts including Christian Barmore as recently as last week.

Wolf is viewed as the favorite to land the position. Robert Kraft and company, however, could not name Wolf the head of football operations without going through the interview process and, at the very least, complying with the Rooney Rule. The Patriots must interview at least two external minority candidates before making the hiring official.