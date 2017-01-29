Snoop Dogg Opens NHL All-Star Skills Competition With Uncensored Lyrics

Share this:

The NHL All-Star Skills Competition got a little more profanity than it bargained for.

The pre-All-Star Game competition isn’t the most star-studded event in sports, but the league still managed to get Snoop Dogg to DJ during player introductions Saturday. The rapper started his set off with a classic Dr. Dre song featuring himself, “The Next Episode,” but there was just one little problem.

It wasn’t censored and it was live on NBCSN.

(Video contains profanity, obviously,)

When you hire Snoop Dogg to host your All-Star skills competition, know that he doesn't do radio edits https://t.co/FOEh5UW3Pf pic.twitter.com/In1HEB8Mr0 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) January 29, 2017

Oops?

The, ahem, one and only D-O double-G was none the wiser at the time, and NBCSN commentator Kenny Albert had to apologize for the live swearing. Snoop did end up saying sorry for his gaffe on Twitter, though.

