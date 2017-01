Share this:

Tweet







Marriage proposals don’t come much cooler than this.

In their game against Guam Shipyard on Jan. 7, Ashton Surber of the NAPA Rovers scored an incredible bicycle-kick goal and proceeded to propose to his girlfriend by revealing a shirt that read “MARRY ME?” underneath his jersey.

Surber’s proposal celebration did not come without consequence, though, as the official gave him a yellow card for removing his kit.

The good news? She said yes.