Southampton Knocks Liverpool Out Of EFL Cup On Shane Long’s Late Strike

Share this:

Tweet







Liverpool’s hopes of reaching the EFL Cup final for a second consecutive season are over after the Reds were beaten 1-0 by Southampton on Wednesday at Anfield, exiting the competition 2-0 on aggregate.

Half-time substitute Shane Long grabbed the only goal of the game in stoppage-time, blasting beyond Loris Karius at the end of the visitors’ speedy counter-attack.

Prior to that, the Reds had been unable to find their way through the Saints, who book a berth in next month’s final at Wembley Stadium.

Claude Puel’s side had fashioned earlier opportunities to add to the 1-0 lead it secured in the first leg, while the hosts were unable to make heavy second-half pressure tell, with Emre Can and Daniel Sturridge coming closest to finding a way through.

But with Liverpool pushing for a tying goal, Long struck the decisive blow in added time as Southampton sprung forward from a corner to send Jurgen Klopp’s men out of the tournament at the semifinal stage.

Thumbnail photo via Photo via LiverpoolFC.com