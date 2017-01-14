Super Bowl MVP Odds: Patriots QB Tom Brady The Favorite To Earn Honors

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots are odds-on favorites to reach Super Bowl LI, and now their quarterback is the frontrunner to win MVP at the big game.

Our friends over at OddsShark have Tom Brady as the +225 favorite to win the award on football’s biggest stage. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (+900), Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (+900), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (+1100) and Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (+1200) round out the top five likeliest candidates.

If Brady were to win MVP at Super Bowl LI, it would be the fourth time in his career that he’s earned the honor. He most recently won it for his performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, in which he completed 37 of 50 pass attempts for 328 yards and four touchdowns.

While Brady winning Super Bowl MVP is certainly within the realm of possibility, the Patriots will first have to take care of business against the Houston Texans in Saturday’s divisional-round game if they have any hopes of playing in Houston Feb. 5.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images