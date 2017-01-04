This Secret Drink Fuels Tom Brady On Sideline During Patriots Games

Share this:

Tom Brady’s diet has been dissected almost as much as the PSI in his footballs, but one thing you don’t necessarily hear as much about is what he drinks during games.

We still don’t know exactly what the New England Patriots quarterback drinks on the sideline, but he did give a bit of insight into the process during an interview Monday on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan.”

“I have this lemon drink with a ton of electrolytes in it,” Brady said on WEEI, as transcribed by For The Win. “It doesn’t have any sugar. I just load it up on electrolytes and … it just keeps me right where I need to be.”

Considering the season the 39-year-old just had, that lemon-electrolyte combination sure seems to be working.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images