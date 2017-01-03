This One Statistic Says Tom Brady Was The Best NFL Quarterback In 2016

Share this:

There’s no doubt Tom Brady has had a remarkable season, no matter how many games he’s played.

The New England Patriots quarterback threw 28 touchdowns and only had two picks with a 112.2 passer rating in 12 games. Unfortunately for Brady, the stat that’s been receiving the most attention is the amount of games he’s played. Brady missed the first four games of the season due to his Deflategate suspension, and the Patriots went 3-1 with two different quarterbacks without him.

Only time will tell if that ultimately hinders his MVP chances, but there is one other statistic out there that bolsters his case.

Pro Football Focus released its top five quarterbacks for 2016, and TB12 leads the rest of the pack, including MVP hopefuls Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers, by a pretty sizeable margin.

Top-graded NFL QBs this season: 1. Tom Brady, 99.3

2. Matt Ryan, 93.1

3. Aaron Rodgers, 92.6

4. Andrew Luck, 92.4

5. Russell Wilson, 88.4 pic.twitter.com/gtRiPIS1qW — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) January 3, 2017

A 99.3 grade seems pretty good, eh?

