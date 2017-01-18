Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines, Ivan Rodriguez Elected Into Baseball Hall Of Fame

Share this:

Tweet







The National Baseball Hall of Fame has three new members.

First baseman Jeff Bagwell (seventh eligible year), outfielder Tim Raines (10th and final year) and catcher Ivan Rodriguez (first year) were announced Wednesday night as the members of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017.

Bagwell led the way with 86.2 percent of the vote, while Raines (86 percent) and Rodriguez (76 percent) also cleared the 75-percent threshold. Relief pitcher Trevor Hoffman barely missed the cut with 74 percent of the vote, while outfielder Vladimir Guerrero reached 71.7 percent.

Rounding out the top 10 vote-getters were designated hitter Edgar Martinez (58.6 percent), pitcher Roger Clemens (54.1 percent), outfielder Barry Bonds (53.8 percent), pitcher Mike Mussina (51.8 percent) and pitcher Curt Schilling (45 percent).

Bagwell spent his entire 15-year MLB career with the Houston Astros. He was named the National League Rookie of the Year in 1991 and MVP in 1994, and finished his career with 449 home runs, 1,529 RBIs, 2,314 hits, .297 batting average and .540 slugging percentage.

Raines spent most of his 23-year MLB career in left field for the Montreal Expos. He had a .294 batting average, 2,605 hits and 808 stolen bases in his career. He had 70 or more stolen bases in six straight seasons from 1981 to 1986.

Rodriguez played in the MLB for 21 seasons, most notably as a member of the Texas Rangers for 13 seasons. The 1999 American League MVP had 2,844 hits, a .296 batting average and 311 home runs in his career. He made 14 All-Star Games and won 13 Gold Gloves for his defensive play behind the plate.

The Class of 2017 will be inducted into Cooperstown on July 30. They will join John Schuerholz and former MLB commissioner Bud Selig, both of whom already were announced as Class of 2017 members.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images