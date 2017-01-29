U.S. Soccer Star Michael Bradley Slams President Trump’s Immigration Ban

Share this:

United States men’s national soccer team midfielder Michael Bradley is no fan of President Donald Trump’s immigration ban resulting from an executive order signed Friday.

The executive order bans immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Bradley said Sunday in an Instagram post that he’s embarrassed by the immigration ban. Read his full thoughts in the post below.

A photo posted by Michael Bradley (@michaelbr4dley) on Jan 28, 2017 at 11:02pm PST

Bradley captains both the USMNT and MLS franchise Toronto FC. He’s not the first athlete to criticize Trump’s immigration ban, and we’ll probably see more players in various sports speak out on it over the coming days.

