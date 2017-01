Share this:

It all comes down to this.

The winner of the World Junior Championships will be decided Thursday night in the gold medal game between the United States and Canada at Bell Centre.

Team USA enters Thursday fresh off a thrilling 4-3 shootout win over Russia, while Canada downed Sweden in the other semifinal.

Here’s how you can watch USA vs. Canada online.

When: Thursday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. ET

Watch: NHL.com

