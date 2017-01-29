USA Vs. Serbia Live Stream: Watch USMNT Soccer Game Online

Share this:

It’s time to start learning what Bruce Arena’s U.S. men’s soccer team is made of.

Team USA will host Serbia on Sunday at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego in an exhibition game that is no ordinary friendly. The game will be the first of Arena’s second tenure in charge of the national team, and fans around the country are anxious to see the team progress from the depths that were the final days of the Jurgen Klinsmann era.

Here’s how to watch USA-Serbia online.

When: Sunday, Jan. 29, at 4 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images