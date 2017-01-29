Soccer

USA Vs. Serbia Live Stream: Watch USMNT Soccer Game Online

by on Sun, Jan 29, 2017 at 1:00PM
It’s time to start learning what Bruce Arena’s U.S. men’s soccer team is made of.

Team USA will host Serbia on Sunday at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego in an exhibition game that is no ordinary friendly. The game will be the first of Arena’s second tenure in charge of the national team, and fans around the country are anxious to see the team progress from the depths that were the final days of the Jurgen Klinsmann era.

Here’s how to watch USA-Serbia online.

When: Sunday, Jan. 29, at 4 p.m. ET
Live Stream: Watch ESPN

