Watch Conor McGregor Ditch UFC For Horse Racing In ‘The 13th Jockey’

Conor McGregor has big things planned for 2017, including a change in sports and new running buddies.
That’s the premise of “The 13th Jockey,” a new series of video shorts starring the UFC superstar and comedian Jon Lovitz. In the series, McGregor drops his fighting career to pursue horse racing — not as a trainer but as a jockey.
Here’s McGregor’s introductory press conference in the sport of kings.
UFC scribe Mike Dyce has some additional info about “The 13th Jockey.”
Comedic value alone should make this worth watching in the new year.
