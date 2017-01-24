Wizards Really Did Arrive In All Black, Stage ‘Funeral’ For Celtics

Share this:

Tweet







The Washington Wizards did their best to make a statement before Tuesday’s game against the Boston Celtics, but we’ll have to wait and see if it works.

The Wizards said they were going to enter Verizon Center wearing all black before Tuesday’s game against the C’s, and that’s exactly what they did.

Here’s the video evidence of the “funeral”:

John Wall and Kief Morris arrive in all black for Wizards-Celtics. pic.twitter.com/LMEoRulMKA — Chase Hughes (@chasehughesCSN) January 24, 2017

Otto Porter with the shades! Got a big reaction when he entered the locker room. #Wiz eltis pic.twitter.com/AJLhjWcVby — Chase Hughes (@chasehughesCSN) January 24, 2017

Marcin Gortat in all black: 'Don't blame me, please.' 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GwRtS0gUGG — Chase Hughes (@chasehughesCSN) January 24, 2017

Even the injured Ian Mahinmi is getting in on the fun wearing all black. pic.twitter.com/FKgRssL65n — Chase Hughes (@chasehughesCSN) January 24, 2017

Last but not least, Bradley Beal. pic.twitter.com/RMGZTEjKLv — Chase Hughes (@chasehughesCSN) January 24, 2017

So there you have it. The Wizards-Celtics rivalry has soared to new heights.

The first two times these two teams met this season were pretty intense, including a mini-scuffle after the Celtics’ 117-108 win earlier this month. And the third meeting already is off to a fascinating start.

Thumbnail photo via Sam Sharpe/USA TODAY Sports Images