Wizards Really Did Arrive In All Black, Stage ‘Funeral’ For Celtics

The Washington Wizards did their best to make a statement before Tuesday’s game against the Boston Celtics, but we’ll have to wait and see if it works.
The Wizards said they were going to enter Verizon Center wearing all black before Tuesday’s game against the C’s, and that’s exactly what they did.
Here’s the video evidence of the “funeral”:
So there you have it. The Wizards-Celtics rivalry has soared to new heights.
The first two times these two teams met this season were pretty intense, including a mini-scuffle after the Celtics’ 117-108 win earlier this month. And the third meeting already is off to a fascinating start.
Thumbnail photo via Sam Sharpe/USA TODAY Sports Images
