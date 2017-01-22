Xander Bogaerts Believes Young Red Sox Learned From Playoff Loss

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox rode a young nucleus to an American League East title in 2016.

Even though the Red Sox were swept in the American League Division Series by the Cleveland Indians, Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts told NESN’s Tom Caron on Saturday at Red Sox’s “Baseball Winter Weekend” at Foxwoods Resort and Casino, that he and the rest of the young core learned from their playoff experience.

The star shortstop also talked about his preparation to play for the Netherlands in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

Here what Bogaerts had to say in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images