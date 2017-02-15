Arizona Baseball Team Amazingly Remakes Indians’ ‘Major League’ Spring Training Antics

Share this:

Does the University of Arizona have a world-class film school of which we’re unaware?

We only ask because the Arizona baseball team fantastically remade some of the spring training scenes from the hit movie “Major League.” The Wildcats shared their fine work Tuesday as an apparent Valentine’s Day gift to the rest of the baseball world.

Arizona’s remake includes much of what we love about spring training in the 1989 classic film. This includes the new-age Roger Dorn, Lou Brown, Pedro Cerrano, Rick Vaughn and, of course, Willie Mays Hayes sprinting his way onto the roster.

The Wildcats shot their “Major League” remake at Hi Corbett Field, the Cleveland Indians’ former spring training home and the place where the original movie scenes were shot.

Things are coming full circle in 2017.

