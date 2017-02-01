Atletico Madrid Vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Watch Copa Del Rey Online

Share this:

The Copa del Rey might be the only domestic trophy FC Barcelona or Atletico Madrid can win this season.

The teams will meet Wednesday at Vicente Calderon Stadium in the first leg of the Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) semifinals. Many expect the winner of this series to go on to win the competition, so the soccer world will be watching when these powers collide.

Real Madrid has opened a four- and ten-point lead over Barcelona and Ateltico Madrid, respectively, in La Liga (Spanish first division), so the Copa del Rey has assumed increased importance for Wednesday’s competitors.

Barcelona will be without midfielders Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets, who remain sidelined due to injuries.

Here’s how to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona online

When: Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 3 p.m. ET

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images