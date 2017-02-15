Brock Lesnar Reportedly Tells UFC He’s Retiring From Mixed Martial Arts

Share this:

Brock Lesnar’s days inside the octagon reportedly are over.

Lesnar, who’s last fight — a win over Mark Hunt at UFC 200 — ended in disgrace after he twice tested positive for a banned substance, informed the UFC that he was retiring from mixed martial arts, according to MMAFighting.com, citing a UFC spokesperson.

Furthermore, MMAFighting.com reported Tuesday that Lesnar was removed from the United States Anti-Doping Agency drug-testing pool, which Lesnar had been in retroactively since last July after he was suspended for a year.

So he should have plenty of time to get ready for his WrestleMania 33 match with Goldberg.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua Dahl/USA TODAY Sports Images