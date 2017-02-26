Bruins Wrap: Patrice Bergeron Line Dominates As B’s Beat Stars, Close Road Trip

Share this:

The Boston Bruins improved to 6-1-0 under interim head coach Bruce Cassidy with a 6-3 win over the Dallas Stars on Sunday afternoon. The victory also ends a successful road trip during which Boston went 3-1-0 to keep pace in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The Bruins’ offense notched four-plus goals for the ninth time in the last 12 games, and Sunday’s explosion was led by the top line of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.

Boston improves to 32-24-6 with the win, while Dallas drops to 24-28-10.

Here’s how it all went down.

TOP LINE DELIVERS

Bergeron (2 G, 1 A, 5 SOG), Marchand (1 G, 2 A, 1 SOG) and Pastrnak (0 G, 2 A, 2 SOG) paced Boston’s attack with their best game as a line this season.

Marchand got the scoring going 5:56 into the first period after some pretty passing by Pastrnak and Bergeron. It was the sixth time in the last seven games that the B’s opened the scoring.

Pastrnak —> Bergeron —> Marchand pic.twitter.com/zqCdNvoMJa — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) February 26, 2017

Bergeron scored in the second period to give the Bruins a 4-2 lead, and then again in the third period to increase Boston’s edge to 5-2. These tallies put the game away.

Marchand’s three points gives him a career-high 64, beating the 61 points he tallied last season.

BERGERON UNSTOPPABLE

Bergeron, in particular, had a phenomenal game. Not only did he tally three points, he did a nice job defensively against one of the league’s most skilled forward groups.

Bergeron's game today: LOL

2 G, 1 A, 73% faceoff wins

In 5v5 13 minutes.. 3 BOS goals, 1 Dallas shot on goal — Bruins Stats (@bruins_stats) February 26, 2017

The veteran center’s playmaking production also has increased this season. Passing always has been an underrated part of his skill set.

Bergeron now has 12 first assists combined in '15-16 + '16-17. Had 12 in '14-15 and 12 in '13-14. Oddity given Marchand an Pasta's years. — Bruins Stats (@bruins_stats) February 26, 2017

Bergeron has tallied 26 points in his last 23 games, a welcomed sight for the Bruins after his slow start to the season offensively.

2 U’s, 2 K’s, 2 POINTS

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask continued his stellar play in net with a 33-save performance for his 29th win of the season. None of his saves were more impressive than the one below.

Rask stood tall in net for Boston and was plenty busy, too, evidenced by the 36 shots and seven high-danger scoring chances he faced.

DROP THE GLOVES

Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller is one of the toughest fighters in the league, and Stars forward Curtis McKenzie found out firsthand. These guys dropped the gloves for a second-period bout. Miller was able to pop McKenzie’s helmet off with a vicious right-handed punch.

UP NEXT

The Bruins return home to host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images