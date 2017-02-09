Cavaliers Vs. Thunder Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

Fans in Oklahoma City hoping to see LeBron James lead the Cleveland Cavaliers against Russell Westbrook and the Thunder on Thursday might be in for a rude awakening.

On paper, Thursday’s matchup between the Cavs and Thunder should be a star-studded event on national TV, but there’s a chance James, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving all will sit out for Cleveland, according to Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue, via ESPN.com.

Here’s how you can watch Cavaliers vs. Thunder online.

When: Thursday, Feb. 9, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT Drama

