Celtics Vs. Raptors Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics didn’t do anything before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, but the Toronto Raptors sure did. And the NBA will get its first look at the new Raptors on Friday in their important Eastern Conference home clash with the C’s.

The Raptors have been slipping down the standings for a while now, but they added Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker in a pair of deals before the trade deadline. That could be a game-changer in the race for the East’s No. 2 seed, which the Celtics currently lead.

Avery Bradley, meanwhile, once again isn’t expected to play for Boston, as he’s still recovering from an injured Achilles.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Raptors online.

When: Friday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

