Chris Sale Throws First Batting Practice Session Of Spring Training

by on Mon, Feb 20, 2017 at 11:16PM
The Boston Red Sox acquired left-hander Chris Sale on Dec. 6 for a package of young players.

On Monday, Sale threw his first live batting practice session of spring training in Fort Myers, Fla., and it was all systems go for the Red Sox new ace.

Sale tossed 30 pitches to outfielder Chris Young and a few minor leaguers and was pleased with how he felt after the session.

Hear what Sale had to say about his outing in the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.

