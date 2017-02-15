Conor McGregor Hits Back At Floyd Mayweather Jr. With Hilarious Tweet

Share this:

Another day, another ridiculous amount of rumors surrounding that potential Floyd Mayweather Jr./Conor McGregor superfight.

Tuesday started with the bombshell report that the two fighters finally had agreed to a deal, but Mayweather put cold water on the rumor with a tweet, in which he called himself “happily retired.”

You knew somehow, someway McGregor would respond, and he also chose Twitter for his latest jab in the ongoing war of words between the two fighters.

I am in Las Vegas. Floyd has retired on my arrival. pic.twitter.com/z9EcxBJaDr — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 15, 2017

So maybe we aren’t closer to that dream superfight after all?

But if it ever does happen, Nevada State Athletic Commission executive director Bob Bennett told Mike Coppinger of USA TODAY Sports “that’s certainly a fight that we would approve and have in Vegas.”

