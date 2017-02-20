Dining Playbook: Central Newton

Share this:

This week, NESN’s Dining Playbook has teamed up with J.Q. Louise (@JQLouise) to give you a look at Central Newton.

As soon as you walk through the door of Central Newton, you feel like you are in a chic downtown hotspot. From the large center Carrera marble bar, to the abstract art on the wall, to the friendly staff, you know that this is a place you will want to linger. And their menu of sharable small plates makes that easy to happen.

The menu encourages you to both step out of your comfort zone as well as indulge in classic favorites. You’ll find yourself impressed by the elegantly restrained plating, the fresh selection of ingredients, and the simple bold flavors.

Must try items are the burrata with dried tomatoes, seared scallops and the fresh tagliatelle bolognese. The burrata is delightfully creamy and comes paired with some crispy bread. The scallops will please any seafood lover as they come seared to perfection and are drizzled with a little pistachio oil. And the tagliatelle is just a pasta dream, you instantly appreciate the fact that the pasta is made fresh daily.

Highly recommend Central Newton for dinner or even just for meeting some friends for a glass of wine and burrata at the bar—they even have several wines on tap The clean, relaxed atmosphere and the delicious dishes will keep you coming back again and again.

