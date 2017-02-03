Does Agent Leigh Steinberg Ever Get Tired Of ‘Jerry Maguire’ Questions?

Share this:

Leigh Steinberg has been getting sports teams to show his clients the money now for years, and he’s arguably one of the most well known agents on the planet after “Jerry Maguire,” which was inspired by him.

But does he ever get tired of being asked about the Oscar-winning movie?

You can hear what he said about the classic movie and the New England Patriots’ ties to it in NESN.com Rachel Holt’s interview with the famous agent at Super Bowl LI Radio Row in the video above.