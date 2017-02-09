Duke Vs. UNC Live Stream: Watch College Basketball Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







Cameron Indoor Stadium is the center of the college basketball world Thursday night when No. 18 Duke hosts No. 8 ranked North Carolina in these rivals’ first matchup of the season.

UNC sits on top of the ACC standings with a 9-2 conference record and a 21-4 mark overall. Duke is sixth in the ACC with a 6-4 conference record and 18-5 overall.

Here’s how to watch Duke vs. UNC online.

When: Thursday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Mark Dolejs/USA TODAY Sports Images