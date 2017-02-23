Eduardo Vargas’ Glorious Goal For Tigres Ignites CONCACAF Champions League

Share this:

Eduardo Vargas is quickly off and running with Tigres.

Vargas scored his first goal for his new club Wednesday in Tigres’ 1-1 draw with Pumas in the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals. Vargas’ strike was a beauty, as he followed Jurgen Damm’s mazy run with a fine strike past goalkeeper Alfredo Saldivar.

Vargas, 27, scored in just his second start for Tigres. He joined Tigres from German club Hoffenheim on Jan. 30 in one of North American soccer’s most significant transfers. The Chilean has powered his country to two Copa America titles and now can help Tigres, the Liga MX (Mexican first division) reigning champion, continue winning major tournaments.

Tigres and Pumas will meet again on March 1 in the second leg of their quartefinal series.