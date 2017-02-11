Henrik Sedin Among Few Canucks Who Played On 2011 Stanley Cup Final Team

Share this:

Tweet







Saturday’s Boston Bruins-Vancouver Canucks matchup at TD Garden is a rematch of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, but there won’t be many familiar faces on the ice.

Just six players on Vancouver’s 2016-17 roster played on the Canucks team that fell to the Bruins, who won their first Stanley Cup in 39 years, at the end of the 2010-11 season. But one of those players is just as dangerous now as he was then.

Henrik Sedin, along with his twin brother Daniel, is the oldest member of the Canucks, but he had 34 points in 54 games heading into Saturday’s Bruins-Canucks matchup. He scored his 1,000th point this season — he has 1,004 — and still is one of the smartest players on the ice.

Daniel Sedin isn’t having too bad of a year, either, with 30 points, so the Bruins certainly will have their work cut out for them against the 36-year-old twins.

Hear more of what NESN’s Dale Arnold and Billy Jaffe had to say about the Sedin twins in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images