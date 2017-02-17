Indoor Football League Coach Unleashes Crazy, Vulgar Rant In Locker Room

Share this:

Tweet







The Salt Lake Screaming Eagles of the Indoor Football League played their first game in franchise history Thursday night. It was quite the scene.

Salt Lake’s game against the Nebraska Danger took place at the Maverik Center and featured fans storming the field in the first quarter (!) of the game after the Screaming Eagles scored a touchdown to cut their opponent’s lead to 14-7.

The most entertaining part of the game — in addition to Norm Macdonald’s hilarious commentary, of course — came at halftime after Salt Lake scored a touchdown to cut Nebraska’s lead to 35-27 heading into the break. A member of the coaching staff attempted to fire up his players in the locker room with a profanity-laced rant.

The Sports Daily has video of the rant, which includes very strong language that isn’t safe for work. Consider yourself warned, but prepare to be entertained.