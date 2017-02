Share this:

Jacoby Brissett didn’t play in Super Bowl LI, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying the New England Patriots’ championship parade.

As the team rolled through downtown Boston on duckboats Tuesday, the Patriots’ third-string quarterback fired up the crowd while repping the Pats’ star QB, Tom Brady.

Jacoby Brissett is wearing a Tom Brady jersey and is very fired up. pic.twitter.com/iumfOB3SDk — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 7, 2017

Brissett’s fashion choice wasn’t exactly surprising. After all, he wore a shirt with Brady’s face on it to NRG Stadium on Sunday night.