Javier Baez’s New Cubs World Series Champions Tattoo Is Very Aggressive

Javier Baez has some new ink to commemorate the Chicago Cubs’ 2016 World Series win, and it’s aggressive, to say the least.

Baez revealed a new tattoo this week at Cubs spring training. It’s located on his left arm and is really, really big, which maybe shouldn’t be all that surprising given that the 24-year-old infielder has a tattoo of the Major League Baseball logo on the back of his neck. He clearly isn’t afraid to be bold.

#Cubs Baez has new tattoo, just finished it last night pic.twitter.com/mwxGJfT2Fi — Carrie Muskat (@CarrieMuskat) February 24, 2017

The tattoo doesn’t look that horrible despite its size, but the World Series trophy could use some work.

It’ll also be interesting to see what Baez does if he wins more titles with Chicago, as the Cubs seemingly are built for long-term success in the wake of ending their 108-year championship drought with a hard-fought victory over the Cleveland Indians in last year’s Fall Classic.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images