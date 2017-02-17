NBA

Jimmy Butler Has Surprising Answer To Which Player He’d Most Like To Play With

If Jimmy Butler could choose one NBA player not currently on the Chicago Bulls to team up with, either in the Windy City or elsewhere, the 27-year-old swingman would pick a Cleveland Cavaliers star.

It just isn’t the guy most would expect.

Butler revealed Friday on ESPN “First Take” that he’d choose Cavs point guard Kyrie Irving if given the aforementioned option. Irving showed in last season’s NBA Finals that he’s incredibly clutch, and Butler explained that the former first overall pick is his favorite player besides himself.

This response from Butler might come as somewhat of a surprise, especially since Irving’s teammate, LeBron James, is considered by most to be the best basketball player on the planet.

Then again, Irving, a four-time All-Star, is no slouch in his own right, so it’s not like Butler has gone completely crazy.

