Joel Embiid Out Indefinitely With Knee Injury In Sixers Star’s Latest Setback

Share this:

Tweet







The Philadelphia 76ers just can’t catch a break.

Sixers center Joel Embiid, in the midst of his debut NBA season after missing the previous two due to injury, is out indefinitely due to swelling in his left knee, the team announced Monday. He’ll receive an MRI later in the day.

Medical update (1/2):

•Embiid did not take part in shootaround after swelling in left knee. MRI today. Listed out indefinitely. — Philadelphia 76ers (@Sixers) February 27, 2017

Embiid has missed 14 of Philly’s last 15 games with the knee ailment, which initially was thought to be a minor injury. Now, the Sixers once again could be without a promising young star for a significant period of time.

The 22-year-old big man had been enjoying an excellent rookie year in Philadelphia, averaging 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the surprisingly not terrible Sixers. The third overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Embiid sat out the entire 2014 and 2015 seasons while recovering from a broken foot.

Philly already is without 2016 first overall pick Ben Simmons for the rest of the season, although the team did provide a relatively positive update Monday on Simmons.

Medical update (2/2):

•Simmons minor foot procedure to stimulate bone growth, accelerate healing. Likely to resume training by end of week. — Philadelphia 76ers (@Sixers) February 27, 2017

With the Sixers, you have to take any good news where you can get it.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images