Join Sidelines In Salem For Bruins Pregame Party Saturday

Chances are you’ll imbibe an adult beverage or two during Saturday night’s Boston Bruins game, so why not enjoy them with NESN at Sidelines in Salem, Mass.?

NESN and Bud Light joined forces to make sure you have plenty of fun while the Bruins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden. B’s fans have the chance to win cool prizes, including Bud Light giveaways, Bruins tickets, and the possibility of being featured on an upcoming episode of “The Ultimate Bruins Show.”

Join Sidelines from 7 p.m. ET until 9 p.m. to get in on the action.