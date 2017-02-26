Kyle Busch Knocked Out of Daytona 500, Throws Serious Shade At Goodyear

Share this:

It’s safe to assume Kyle Busch isn’t a fan of Goodyear.

Busch was involved in a crash during Lap 105 of Sunday’s Daytona 500 after a tire on his No. 18 gave out, prompting both his exit from the race as well as the beginning of his trash talking. This time, though, Busch’s ire wasn’t directed at other drivers, but rather the manufacturer of his vehicle’s tires.

Kyle Busch with some strong words on Goodyear following wreck. #Daytona500 pic.twitter.com/8EBPtCuJ9J — Kirk Nawrotzky (@KirkNawrotzky) February 26, 2017

The crash included Busch, who won the race’s first stage, as well as Dale Earnhardt Jr., Matt Kenseth and Erik Jones.

Major crash at #Daytona500 as a blown tire for Kyle Busch gets @DaleJr as he's leading with Erik Jones, Matt Kenseth, & Ty Dillon. pic.twitter.com/UauM4vcXi0 — XFINITY Racing (@XFINITYRacing) February 26, 2017

Dale Jr. “We had a good car, boys. Sorry about that.”

Ives: “Nothing you could do.” — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) February 26, 2017

Not how this team wanted to pack it up… #Daytona500 pic.twitter.com/Jd2k2jvaf8 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 26, 2017

Interestingly enough, Goodyear’s contract with NASCAR as an exclusive car provider expires at the end of 2017. Judging by Busch’s comments after Sunday’s wreck, it’s not hard to guess how he feels about a potential contract renewal.

