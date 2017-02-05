Lady Gaga Thanks Fans, Breaks News About Super Bowl Halftime Show On Instagram

Share this:

The Super Bowl LI halftime show will be all Lady Gaga, all the time.

Unlike some of the more recent halftime shows, there won’t be any special guest appearances at Houston’s Super Bowl LI, according to headliner Lady Gaga’s Instagram. And, on top of that, the pop star had a special message for her fans ahead of the big game.

Lady Gaga has been pretty active on Instagram on Super Bowl Sunday, giving her fans a behind-the-scenes look at how she’s spending the big day.

You can check out the rest of her posts below.

Gettin' too funky in the dressing room. While my best friends side eye me from the couch for bein a ham 😂 so happy my friends and family are. Let's go men it's gametime!🏈🏈🏈🏈🎤⚡️ A video posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 5, 2017 at 2:03pm PST

#SuperBowl #gagabowl #halftime A video posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 5, 2017 at 2:27pm PST