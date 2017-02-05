Lady Gaga Thanks Fans, Breaks News About Super Bowl Halftime Show On Instagram

The Super Bowl LI halftime show will be all Lady Gaga, all the time.
Unlike some of the more recent halftime shows, there won’t be any special guest appearances at Houston’s Super Bowl LI, according to headliner Lady Gaga’s Instagram. And, on top of that, the pop star had a special message for her fans ahead of the big game.
I want to say thank you to my fans for cheering me on all these years. There will not be any guest performers tonight, I'm doing these 13 minutes solo! I dedicate every second to the love, diversity, compassion, and wild spirit of our fan base. To that kid who felt unwanted, or the grown up who remembers how hard it was to find acceptance. This is for you. It is also for those whose hearts and minds have opened to our message. Thank you for believing in us so we could be here today little monsters this is YOUR stage. And I'm gonna leave my heart on it so you never forget it. Let's do this. Xoxo Love, Gaga p.s I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🏈
Lady Gaga has been pretty active on Instagram on Super Bowl Sunday, giving her fans a behind-the-scenes look at how she’s spending the big day.
You can check out the rest of her posts below.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP