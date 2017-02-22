Martellus Bennett Addresses Free-Agency Rumors, Says He’s ‘Just Chilling’

Share this:

Shortly after a report surfaced that he might have played his final game for the New England Patriots, tight end Martellus Bennett addressed the free-agent speculation surrounding him.

Bennett said Tuesday night on Twitter he hasn’t “given free agency a ton of thought” and that he’s “just chilling.”

I haven't given free agency a ton of thought at this moment to be truly honest. I've been in MartyLand creating for @ImaginationAgcy — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 22, 2017

I haven't asked for anything either. I'm just chilling. Lol — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 22, 2017

I'll figure it out when it's time to figure it out. Until then I'll be creating "Your next great adventure" @ImaginationAgcy — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 22, 2017

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported Bennett plans to test free agency when the NFL league year opens March 9. Per Rapoport’s source, there’s a “real possibility” the tight end signs elsewhere.

Bennett, who will turn 30 next month, played in all 19 games for the Patriots in his first season in Foxboro, leading the team with seven touchdown receptions while ranking second in receiving yards (701) and third in catches (55). If he doesn’t re-sign, he’ll be the top tight end available on the free-agent market.

