Martellus Bennett Has Epic Takedown Of Twitter User Commenting On Contract

If you have the belief that professional athletes should take less money to stay with your favorite team, you probably should take a look at Martellus Bennett’s Twitter.
Bennett could be in for a huge raise in free agency, as he’s coming off a Super Bowl-winning campaign with the Patriots. A report surfaced Tuesday night that there’s a “real possibility” his next contract won’t be with New England, although Bennett played down the rumor and said he’s “just chilling.”
One day after that news came out, a Twitter user offered a take on Bennett’s contract situation, and the tight end had a response for the ages.
Here’s how it all began:
There’s a lot wrong with that take, and Bennett let the user know it with a epic series of tweets. (Warning: Explicit language.)
Now that’s how you deal with online haters.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
