Martellus Bennett Has Epic Takedown Of Twitter User Commenting On Contract

If you have the belief that professional athletes should take less money to stay with your favorite team, you probably should take a look at Martellus Bennett’s Twitter.

Bennett could be in for a huge raise in free agency, as he’s coming off a Super Bowl-winning campaign with the Patriots. A report surfaced Tuesday night that there’s a “real possibility” his next contract won’t be with New England, although Bennett played down the rumor and said he’s “just chilling.”

One day after that news came out, a Twitter user offered a take on Bennett’s contract situation, and the tight end had a response for the ages.

Here’s how it all began:

There’s a lot wrong with that take, and Bennett let the user know it with a epic series of tweets. (Warning: Explicit language.)

First of all put some respeck on my name it's Martellus. And the patriots didn't hand me anything me and my teammates earned that shit. https://t.co/mn2Pbol8bg — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 22, 2017

And you have no idea what I want. If you don't hear it from me stop believing repeating the shit. https://t.co/mn2Pbol8bg — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 22, 2017

Everyone trying to guess what another man is thinking and projecting that into the world is irresponsible. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 22, 2017

Damn reports are like the people that talk during the movie trying to guess who the killer is. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 22, 2017

Ass-umptions. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 22, 2017

And stop @'ing me about taking less money. You take less money and your job? All of you take a pay cut hahaha. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 22, 2017

Bro I don't care about this attention shit. What does having your attention do to better my life? You have no idea what you're talking about https://t.co/WPVjwf5FJs — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 22, 2017

All I'm saying is cut your own grass don't be all in my garden fucking with my fruit while weeds are growing all over yours. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 22, 2017

Anyways I love you all. 🤗🤗 I hope you all get a raise today or tomorrow. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 22, 2017

Now that’s how you deal with online haters.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images