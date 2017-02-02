Martellus Bennett: ‘I Don’t Think Anyone Really Likes’ Roger Goodell

Share this:

HOUSTON — If New England Patriots fans didn’t already love tight end Martellus Bennett enough, he gave them a reason to worship him Wednesday.

Roger Goodell spoke to the media Wednesday in his annual Super Bowl news conference, and Bennett was asked about the NFL commissioner while meeting with reporters later.

“I actually don’t know what he does,” Bennett said. “I have no idea. I know he gets paid way more than I do.

“I don’t think anyone really likes the commissioner very much, as a player.”

Bennett was asked why.

“There’s multiple reasons,” Bennett said.

Like?

“I don’t know, man,” Bennett said. “You gotta talk to the players. Do a poll on ProFootballTalk or something.”

But Bennett is a player.

“No I’m not,” Bennett said. “I’m just a guy out here. Just a guy.”

Bennett seemed to realize that what he said caused a stir and didn’t want to get too far into the weeds, but what he said is accurate. No one does really like Commissioner Goodell, and that includes another guy Bennett doesn’t really like, President Donald Trump.

