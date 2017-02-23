Missed Opportunities, Mental Mistakes Haunt Bruins In 5-3 Loss To Ducks

Share this:

The Boston Bruins had their chances to beat the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

However, the B’s were unable to capitalize on scoring opportunities and found themselves trailing the play too often which led to a 5-3 loss.

The loss snapped the Bruins four-game winning streak and handed them their first loss under interim head coach Bruce Cassidy.

