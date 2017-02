NBA Mock Draft 2017: Predicted First-Round Picks As Trade Deadline Nears

Share this:

Tweet







The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 23, and that means general managers must soon decide if they want to part with their 2017 first-round draft pick in order to improve their rosters via the trade market.

This draft class has been heralded as deep and quite talented, which might give first-rounders a little extra value over the next few weeks. This class is loaded with very good point guards, which means any team that already has plenty of depth at that position — including the Boston Celtics — might be a little more willing to part with their first-round selection.

Here’s our fourth NBA mock draft of the season (draft order based on standings as of Feb. 8).

1. Boston Celtics (via Brooklyn Nets): Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

2. Phoenix Suns: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

3. Los Angeles Lakers: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

4. Philadelphia 76ers: Jonathan Isaac, PF, Florida State

5. Minnesota Timberwolves: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

6. Orlando Magic: Dennis Smith Jr., PG, NC State

7. Sacramento Kings: Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

8. Dallas Mavericks: De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

9. New Orleans Pelicans: Harry Giles III, PF, Duke

10. New York Knicks: Lauri Markkanen, C, Arizona

11. Miami Heat: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

12. Portland Trail Blazers: Edrice Adebayo, C, Kentucky

13. Milwaukee Bucks: TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA

14. Denver Nuggets: OG Anunoby, SF, Indiana

15. Detroit Pistons: Jarrett Allen, C, Texas

16. Charlotte Hornets: Isaiah Hartenstein, PF, Germany

17. Chicago Bulls: Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M

18. Indiana Pacers: Ivan Rabb, PF, California

19. Oklahoma City Thunder: Terrance Ferguson, SF, Australian League

20. Atlanta Hawks: Justin Paton, C, Creighton

21. Washington Wizards: Jonathan Motley, PF, Baylor

22. Memphis Grizzlies: Alec Peters, PF, Valparaiso

23. Los Angeles Clippers: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

24. Toronto Raptors: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State

25. Utah Jazz: Marques Bolden, C, Duke

26. Brooklyn Nets (from Boston Celtics): Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina

27. Houston Rockets: Jaron Blossomgame, SF, Clemson

28. Cleveland Cavaliers: Josh Hart, SG, Villanova

29. San Antonio Spurs: Kostja Mushidi, SG, Germany

30. Golden State Warriors: Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images