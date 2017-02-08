NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony, Knicks Drama Reaches New High With Latest Report

Share this:

The best way to describe the mess that is the New York Knicks right now is to watch this extremely accurate video.

The “This is Fine” meme never disappoints. What does disappoint, though, is the Knicks.

They have gone from a potential playoff team to falling to 12th place in the Eastern Conference entering Wednesday night’s NBA action. And coinciding with the Knicks’ plunge has been the drama-filled back-and-forth between star Carmelo Anthony and president Phil Jackson.

The Knicks have talked with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics about potential trades for Anthony, according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, but Anthony has the power to veto any deal with his no-trade clause. And there’s no guarantee he would do that, according to Woj’s sources.

“(Jackson’s) underestimating ‘Melo’s willingness to stay,” a source told The Vertical.

Jackson recently appeared to rip Anthony in a cryptic tweet, but it appears that strategy might have backfired based on this report.

As for Jackson’s options, it appears the Celtics aren’t interested in an Anthony trade, although they could help facilitate a deal in a three-team trade.

In the meantime, we’ll just keep thinking of the “This is Fine” dog whenever we hear about the Knicks.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images