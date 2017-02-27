NHL Rumors: Wild Overpay To Acquire Martin Hanzal From Coyotes In Trade

Share this:

The Minnesota Wild own the best record in the Western Conference, and they got a jump on Wednesday’s NHL trade deadline by making a move Sunday night.

The Wild acquired centers Martin Hanzal and Ryan White from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a valuable collection of draft picks.

ARIZ is receiving a first-rounder, a second-rounder and a conditional pick that can become a second. MIN is all-in — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 27, 2017

It's a 2017 first-round pick going from Minny to AZ for Hanzal, 2018 2nd and the conditional pick is 2019. — Craig Custance (@CraigCustance) February 27, 2017

That’s a steep price to give up for a 30-year-old veteran and a fourth-line forward.

That said, Hanzal should provide the Wild with depth, scoring and size down the middle. He has tallied 26 points (16 goals, 10 assists) through 51 games, and his 6-foot-6 frame makes him tough to handle in the corners and behind the net.

White has scored seven goals with six assists in 46 games this season.

Minnesota has a good chance to make a run at the Western Conference title this season, but it could have used these assets to target an impact player better than Hanzal. The Coyotes will win this trade unless the Wild hoist the Stanley Cup with Hanzal.

