Tom Brady wasn’t the only one on the receiving end of ruthless jokes Sunday night during Netflix’s “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady” special.

Bill Belichick absorbed a few blows. Rob Gronkowski served as a verbal punching bag. And Julian Edelman frequently found himself being targeted.

But some of the most savage burns were directed at former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, who committed suicide in prison in 2017 while serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd.

This didn’t sit well with Hernandez’s fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s sad that I’m trying to raise my children in such a cruel world,” Jenkins told TMZ.

More Patriots

This Roast Joke Did Not Appear To Sit Very Well With Tom Brady

by Adam London 2 Min Read

Tom Brady Didn’t Hold Back With Bill Belichick Roasts In Netflix Special

by Adam London 3 Min Read

Patriots Closure? Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft Rip Shot At Tom Brady Roast

by Ricky Doyle 3 Min Read

Brady, Edelman and comedian Nikki Glaser were among those who took aim at Hernandez, who was arrested before what would’ve been his fourth season with the Patriots in 2013. Clearly, nothing — except for maybe Brady’s kids — was off-limits during the roast, which also featured several jokes about the quarterback’s divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

The whole Hernandez saga obviously is tragic, for several reasons. So, Jenkins probably isn’t alone in being offended by the jaw-dropping quips. But her and Hernandez have a daughter — who’s now 11 years old — and Jenkins therefore believes, per TMZ, that her fiancé’s death should’ve been a no-fly zone as part of the live comedy special hosted by Kevin Hart.

More Patriots:

Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancée Reacts To ‘Cruel’ Tom Brady Roast Jokes

About the Author

Ricky Doyle

Senior Editor

Senior Editor for NESN.com. Former Red Sox beat writer and current co-host of "The Spread," NESN's football picks podcast. Quincy, Mass., native and Emerson College graduate.

More From Ricky

In This Article

Featured image via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images