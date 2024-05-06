Tom Brady wasn’t the only one on the receiving end of ruthless jokes Sunday night during Netflix’s “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady” special.

Bill Belichick absorbed a few blows. Rob Gronkowski served as a verbal punching bag. And Julian Edelman frequently found himself being targeted.

But some of the most savage burns were directed at former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, who committed suicide in prison in 2017 while serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd.

This didn’t sit well with Hernandez’s fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s sad that I’m trying to raise my children in such a cruel world,” Jenkins told TMZ.

Brady, Edelman and comedian Nikki Glaser were among those who took aim at Hernandez, who was arrested before what would’ve been his fourth season with the Patriots in 2013. Clearly, nothing — except for maybe Brady’s kids — was off-limits during the roast, which also featured several jokes about the quarterback’s divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

The whole Hernandez saga obviously is tragic, for several reasons. So, Jenkins probably isn’t alone in being offended by the jaw-dropping quips. But her and Hernandez have a daughter — who’s now 11 years old — and Jenkins therefore believes, per TMZ, that her fiancé’s death should’ve been a no-fly zone as part of the live comedy special hosted by Kevin Hart.