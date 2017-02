Share this:

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard is used to roasting batters with his 100-plus mph heater and wipeout slider.

But, Syndergaard had the tables turned on him Tuesday when he hilariously was burned by none other than his own mascot, Mr. Met.

The flamethrower wasn’t going to take that lying down, however.

@MrMet I already have plans tonight with someone. Pretty sure you know her…… — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) February 14, 2017

Then Mr. Met hit “Thor” with the hammer.

@Noahsyndergaard I do…Please tell your mom I say hi! 👋 — Mr. Met (@MrMet) February 15, 2017

Syndergaard only had one response.

Well played, Mr. Met.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images