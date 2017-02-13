Paris Is Combatting Traffic Flow And Safety By Removing Traffic Lights

Share this:

Nobody likes waiting at traffic lights, and certainly no one likes a car accident. But if you want the opportunity to avoid both, you might want to take a visit to the French capital.

As strange as it might sound, city officials in Paris are removing some of the city’s traffic lights in an effort to reduce accidents and improve the city’s traffic flow. So far, lights from 40 of Paris’ intersections have been removed, a number that could increase to 200 by 2018, French publication The Connexion reports.

In lieu of lights, drivers in Paris will face reduced speeds, roundabouts and yield signs. Because, you know, that’s been working out so well for them.

There are about 30,000 traffic-light intersections in France, with roughly 10,000 accidents occurring at such locations every year, according to The Connexion. That figure makes up about 14 percent of the country’s collision incidents, resulting in roughly 150 fatalities and 1,200 injuries each year.

The strategy, officials believe, will work because drivers will have their waiting times and reduced and will have a greater tendency to slow down.

Thumbnail photo via Pexels