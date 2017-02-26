Paul Pierce Admits He Started War Of Words With Draymond Green

Share this:

Not only did Paul Pierce end his trash-talk feud with Draymond Green, he also started it.

Pierce admitted it Saturday during his appearance on ESPN’s NBA broadcast, saying he provoked Green’s biting response, which the world heard Thursday night in TNT’s broadcast of the Los Angeles Clippers’ loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Pierce was only trying to unsettle Green early in the matchup, as basketball trash-talkers everywhere attempt to do.

The Truth explaining how he started the trash talk with Draymond Green #Legend @paulpierce34 pic.twitter.com/9PJAb2qg7J — Jack Bardsley (@BostonsBigFour) February 26, 2017

Green brutally skewered Pierce’s NBA farewell, telling him he’s not worthy of a Kobe Bryant-esque retirement tour.

Pierce responded later on Twitter, reminding Green of the 3-1 lead Golden State blew in last season’s NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The spat seems to have ended there. Now we know where and when it started.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images