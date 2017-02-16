Phil Hughes Deciding What To Do With Removed Rib He Kept After Surgery

Share this:

If you have any ideas about what one might do with a human rib bone, Phil Hughes probably would like to hear from you.

The Minnesota Twins starter had a disastrous 2016 season marred by injuries, beginning with a broken leg in June and ending with season-ending surgery in July to correct thoracic outlet syndrome. Hughes’ surgery required the removal of a rib that was causing nerve and vascular impingement in his throwing shoulder, and apparently, the right-hander kept the rib as sort of a strange souvenir.

Hughes still is mulling what to do with the bone, though.

“I haven’t decided what the next step is,” Hughes told reporters Wednesday, per The Associated Press. “I have a few ideas. Plating it with some sort of precious metal is one way to go. I’ll figure out something to do with it before it corrodes.”

The 30-year-old Hughes made just 11 starts last season, sputtering to a 1-7 record, 5.95 ERA and 1.51 WHIP over 59 innings. He said he’s feeling great despite having one fewer rib, and he’s looking forward to turning his back on 2016.

“I’m going from the most difficult year of my career to a fresh start in spring training trying to prove that I’m a different guy than what I’ve seen over the past few years,” Hughes said, per The AP. “I was done with the rehab by the end of the season, so I was able to go into the offseason without any restrictions and treat it like a normal offseason throwing-wise, with bullpens and all that stuff.”

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images